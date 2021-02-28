Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 1,026.3% from the January 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE STG opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.89. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.