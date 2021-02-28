Susan M. Abundis Acquires 2,000 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Susan M. Abundis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63,829 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 108,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

