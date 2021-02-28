Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the January 28th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $19.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 24.33%.

SWDBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swedbank AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

