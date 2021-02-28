Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOVA. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 148.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 257,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 153,730 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 634,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 77,953 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 60.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 346.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $8,841,517.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,571,107 shares of company stock valued at $296,379,906.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.