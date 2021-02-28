Swiss National Bank Sells 6,700 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of EPR Properties worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.