Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $245.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.98. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,235,501.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Synopsys by 534.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

