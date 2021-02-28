Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Raised to $2.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGB. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Taseko Mines from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.20.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $468.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.59.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

