Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Financial Contrast

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Technology Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Technology Solutions and Digimarc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Digimarc 0 2 0 0 2.00

Digimarc has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 37.14%. Given Digimarc’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Technology Solutions has a beta of -5.04, meaning that its share price is 604% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Technology Solutions and Digimarc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digimarc $22.99 million 24.38 -$32.84 million N/A N/A

Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digimarc.

Profitability

This table compares Technology Solutions and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Digimarc -140.61% -67.33% -55.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as retail point of sale transaction processing; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; inventory management and planogram compliance; sorting of consumer packaged goods in recycling streams; counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; linking to networks and providing access to information; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.