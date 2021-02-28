Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 16,666.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TCRRF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Terrace Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Terrace Energy Company Profile

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

