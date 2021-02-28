Tether Reaches Market Cap of $35.01 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $35.01 billion and approximately $98.47 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.64 or 0.00469276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00070147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00076282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00081526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00052227 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.47 or 0.00448643 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00201924 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 35,708,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,977,434,546 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

