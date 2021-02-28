TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.