The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.63. The Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $69.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.