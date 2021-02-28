The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.88.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $35,886,412.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

