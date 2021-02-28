The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $47.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

