The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Down 86.0% in February

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the January 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTG opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Coretec Group has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14.

In other The Coretec Group news, Chairman Simon Calton sold 15,358,362 shares of The Coretec Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $1,535,836.20. Also, major shareholder Victor F. Keen sold 5,503,413 shares of The Coretec Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $550,341.30. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,028,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,881.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

