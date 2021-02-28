The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Position Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 955.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,982 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after buying an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 2,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,442 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 954.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 711,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,770,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 579,261 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $7.20 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $17.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $873.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

