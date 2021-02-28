The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $133.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.33.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $118.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $124.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

