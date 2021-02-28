The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-8.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.70-8.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $112.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.52. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

