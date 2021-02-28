The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-8.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.70-8.90 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $112.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.52. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.
The J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
See Also: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.