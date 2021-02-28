The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 133,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,285,000 after acquiring an additional 152,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,887,000 after acquiring an additional 148,470 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $68.56.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

