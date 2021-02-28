The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives $68.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,890,417 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $538,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,381,761 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $777,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,165 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 109.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

