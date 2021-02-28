The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) PT Raised to $3.75

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.35 to $3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 161.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of The Valens from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of The Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of VLNCF stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The Valens has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

