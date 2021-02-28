The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,641,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,771 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $32,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 207.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

