Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Takes $742,000 Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,967,000 after buying an additional 17,962,203 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in NetEase by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,106,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,820 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in NetEase by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,766,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NetEase by 419.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,292,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $109.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.88. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

