Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels. The Company tows and anchor-handles mobile drilling rigs and equipment, transports supplies and personnel, and supports pipe laying and other offshore construction activities. Its operating segment consists of Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors and other companies. Tidewater Inc. is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. “

NYSE:TDW opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

