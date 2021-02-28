Titanium (CVE:TIC) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.34, but opened at C$0.36. Titanium shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 1,860 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$30.97 million and a P/E ratio of -9.21.

About Titanium (CVE:TIC)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.