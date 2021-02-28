Tornado Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.51 Million (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 56.1% against the US dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $746,520.74 and approximately $1.51 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado token can currently be bought for approximately $124.42 or 0.00279849 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.64 or 0.00469276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00070147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00076282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00081526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00052227 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.47 or 0.00448643 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00201924 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Tornado Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.