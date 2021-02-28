TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. TPI Composites updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $47.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $892,901.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,667. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

