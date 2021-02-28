TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Gap Down to $3.90

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $3.36. TransEnterix shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 91,911 shares.
Several research analysts recently commented on TRXC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.
The company has a market capitalization of $531.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.24.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRXC. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 93,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 681,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 281,164 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.
About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)
TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.
