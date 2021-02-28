TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Gap Down to $3.90

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $3.36. TransEnterix shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 91,911 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRXC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $531.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.24.

In other TransEnterix news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $308,821.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRXC. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 93,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 681,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 281,164 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit