TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of TrueBlue worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $22.24.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

