Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Shares Gap Up to $6.28

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $7.08. Trxade Group shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

MEDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a PE ratio of 208.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of Trxade Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $39,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,665,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trxade Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trxade Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trxade Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trxade Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

