UBS Group Reiterates GBX 215 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) received a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IAG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 219.25 ($2.86).

IAG stock opened at GBX 191.95 ($2.51) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 149.66. The firm has a market cap of £9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1.20. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a twelve month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 546.60 ($7.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

