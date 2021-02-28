United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report sales of $173.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.90 million and the highest is $181.10 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $144.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $681.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $662.50 million to $716.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $695.65 million, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $735.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

