United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $11.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

United States Steel stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Analyst Recommendations for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit