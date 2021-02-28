United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $11.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

United States Steel stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

