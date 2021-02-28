Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Universal Insurance updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.75-3.00 EPS.

Shares of UVE opened at $14.89 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $466.56 million, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.08.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

