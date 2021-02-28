Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Universal Insurance updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 2.75-3.00 EPS.
Shares of UVE opened at $14.89 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $466.56 million, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.08.
About Universal Insurance
Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.