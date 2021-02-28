Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.35.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $14.89 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.56 million, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

