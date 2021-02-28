Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,072 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $95.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $98.46.

