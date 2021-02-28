Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,130,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,422,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,996,000 after buying an additional 115,858 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $104.06 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

