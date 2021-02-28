Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Shares of VSTM opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $398.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.72. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 50,000 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,060. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Verastem by 537.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

