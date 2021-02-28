Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $664,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 44,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of MAS opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.