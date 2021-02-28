Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AAR by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918 in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

