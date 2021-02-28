Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 288 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,902,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,553,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

NYSE LIN opened at $244.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

