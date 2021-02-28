Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Vistra by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Vistra by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after buying an additional 334,800 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 864,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 339,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Vistra by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $1,626,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.