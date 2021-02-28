VMware (NYSE:VMW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%.

NYSE VMW opened at $138.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $161.95.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

