Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VLPNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Voestalpine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voestalpine currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

