Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

NYSE:OTIS opened at $63.71 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $64.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

