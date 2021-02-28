Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 571 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security accounts for approximately 2.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $37,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day moving average is $85.85. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

