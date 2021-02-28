Wayfair (NYSE:W) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $288.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.64 and its 200-day moving average is $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $382,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,565,175.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at $24,430,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.42.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

