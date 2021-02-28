Wayfair (NYSE:W) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021

Wayfair (NYSE:W) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $288.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.64 and its 200-day moving average is $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $382,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,565,175.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at $24,430,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.42.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Earnings History for Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit