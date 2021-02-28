Wedbush Increases Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $42.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $44.60 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $3,541,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61,570 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

