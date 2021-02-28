Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 5.66% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $289,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 284.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 98.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,269 shares of company stock worth $5,923,495. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

