WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $301.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221,427 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 155.6% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

